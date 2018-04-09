Braves' Nick Markakis: Goes yard Sunday

Markakis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

It was the veteran's second homer of the season, and Markakis has seven RBI through nine games as he takes advantage of his spot behind Freddie Freeman in the batting order. Markakis' .324/.419/.541 slash line will cool down, but he should remain a useful source of RBI in his current role.