Braves' Nick Markakis: Goes yard Tuesday

Markakis went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Mariners.

The veteran has been swinging a hot stick lately, hitting .375 (15-for-40) over his last 10 games with two homers, eight runs and nine RBI. Markakis still only has eight home runs and a .770 OPS on the year, numbers which don't give him a lot of value in shallow leagues, but he could be worth a short-term pickup while he's locked in at the plate.