Braves' Nick Markakis: Heads home for personal reason

Markakis has returned home to Baltimore for a personal reason but could rejoin the team this weekend in Miami, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He has started the last 16 games, hitting .219/.275/.281 over that span. With only four games left in the regular season after Wednesday's game agains the Mets, Markakis can be dropped in the majority of single-season formats. He is under contract for another season, but the Braves could look to cut bait this offseason or simply relegate the 33-year-old outfielder to bench duty with top prospect Ronald Acuna set to debut early in 2018.