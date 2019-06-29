Braves' Nick Markakis: Held out Saturday

Markakis is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Markakis owns just a .567 OPS against lefties this season and is just 3-for-18 (.167) in his career against Mets starter Steven Matz, so he will not start Saturday with Matz on the bump for the Mets. Johan Camargo will get the start in right field in Markakis' place.