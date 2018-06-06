Braves' Nick Markakis: Hits three-run homer Tuesday

Markakis went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Markakis took reliever Bryan Mitchell deep in the seventh inning for his eighth homer of the year. The 34-year-old is now hitting .332, which ranks fourth among all MLB outfielders, and his 42 RBI are tied for third at the position. Markakis hit eight homers last year, and 13 the year before that. He's so far well on pace to surpass both those marks.

