Braves' Nick Markakis: Hits two-run home run

Markakis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

Markakis brought the Braves within one run during the seventh inning with his home run, but Giancarlo Stanton responded with a shot of his own to help secure the win. The veteran Markakis has a fantastic .326/.392/.498 slash line with 27 doubles, 10 home runs, 58 RBI and more walks than strikeouts -- 39 walks to 38 strikeouts -- in 84 games this season.