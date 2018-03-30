Braves' Nick Markakis: Hits walk-off home run
Markakis went 1-for-5 with a strikeout, one home run, three RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Phillies.
Markakis' highest home run total over his past six seasons is 14, making it safe to say he isn't a formidable power hitter. While his ninth inning walk-off heroics are a nice story, they shouldn't be confused with fantasy value in most formats. His skill-set does still translate decently in points leagues thanks to his ability to hit doubles while also maintaining a relatively low strikeout rate. However, in traditional roto leagues his ownership should be limited to NL-only or very deep mixed leagues.
More News
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Racking up hits this spring•
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Returns to lineup•
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Heads home for personal reason•
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Return moved up to Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...