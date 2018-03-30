Braves' Nick Markakis: Hits walk-off home run

Markakis went 1-for-5 with a strikeout, one home run, three RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Phillies.

Markakis' highest home run total over his past six seasons is 14, making it safe to say he isn't a formidable power hitter. While his ninth inning walk-off heroics are a nice story, they shouldn't be confused with fantasy value in most formats. His skill-set does still translate decently in points leagues thanks to his ability to hit doubles while also maintaining a relatively low strikeout rate. However, in traditional roto leagues his ownership should be limited to NL-only or very deep mixed leagues.