Braves' Nick Markakis: Hitting leadoff Thursday

Markakis is starting in right field and batting leadoff Thursday against the Reds.

With regular leadoff man Ozzie Albies getting the day off, Markakis will hit atop of the order for the first time in nearly three years. The veteran outfielder is off to a strong start to the season, slashing .329/.411/.481 with two homers and a 13:13 BB:K through 23 games.