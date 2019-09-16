Braves' Nick Markakis: Hot out of gates since return

Markakis went 1-for-4 with a base hit Sunday in the Braves' 7-0 loss to the Nationals.

Markakis mustered one of only four hits on the day for the Braves, wrapping up a mostly productive weekend after he was reinstated from the injured list Friday. The 35-year-old immediately reclaimed an everyday role in left field in his return from the fractured left wrist, starting all three games versus Washington at that position and going 7-for-13 with a double, three RBI and two runs.