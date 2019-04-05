Braves' Nick Markakis: Huge day in win

Markakis went 5-for-5 with three doubles, five RBI and three runs scored to help the Braves to a 9-4 win over the Cubs on Thursday.

It was a monster game for the veteran outfielder, who laced base hits in all five of his at-bats, with a trio of two-baggers. Now 35 years old, Markakis just keeps on chugging, as he's coming off a solid year that saw him slash .297/.366/.440 and this five-hit effort effort ballooned his average to .375 average over his first 24 at-bats to start 2019.