Markakis went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Marlins.

Despite seeing inconsistent time in the starting lineup in recent games, Markakis has swung a hot bat as he now has four doubles over the past six games. The 36-year-old has been effective since returning to the team with a .912 OPS, five extra-base hits and five RBI over 11 games.