Braves' Nick Markakis: May be headed to IL
Markakis was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch on his wrist, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Markakis remained in the game immediately after being drilled, but he ultimately came out in the top of the sixth inning. The injury "doesn't look good," stated skipper Brian Snitker. "We're not optimistic." The extent of the issue is not yet known, but the Braves are expected to receive an update Saturday, per Kelsey Wingert of Fox Sports South.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...