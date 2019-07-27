Braves' Nick Markakis: May be headed to IL

Markakis was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch on his wrist, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Markakis remained in the game immediately after being drilled, but he ultimately came out in the top of the sixth inning. The injury "doesn't look good," stated skipper Brian Snitker. "We're not optimistic." The extent of the issue is not yet known, but the Braves are expected to receive an update Saturday, per Kelsey Wingert of Fox Sports South.