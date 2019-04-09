Braves' Nick Markakis: Notches three singles

Markakis went 3-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 8-6 win over Colorado.

Markakis has been incredibly streaky to start the 2019 campaign. He has three multi-hit games but has gone just 2-for-24 in his other six contests. The veteran outfielder still has a .324 average but with just three extra-base hits, his OPS still sits shy of .800.