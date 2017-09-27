Play

Braves' Nick Markakis: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Markakis is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Mets.

He has started the last 16 games, hitting .219/.275/.281 over that span. Markakis is under contract for another season, but the Braves could look to cut bait this offseason or simply relegate the 33-year-old outfielder to bench duty with top prospect Ronald Acuna set to debut early in 2018. Lane Adams is starting in right field and hitting eighth.

