Braves' Nick Markakis: Pair of doubles Tuesday
Markakis went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Royals.
Markakis put the Braves on the board in the fourth inning with a run-scoring double before picking up another RBI in the fifth inning with a walk -- his first free pass since returning from the injured list earlier in the month. The outfielder added another double in the eighth inning, eventually coming around to score on an error by third baseman Hunter Dozier. Markakis is now slashing .324/.333/.412 with four runs and five RBI in eight games since returning from a fractured wrist.
