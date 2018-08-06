Braves' Nick Markakis: Plays hero in win over Mets

Markakis went 4-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Mets.

After A.J. Minter blew the save in the bottom of the ninth, Markakis bailed out his closer with his 13th homer of the season in the top of the 10th. The outfielder has slowed down a little after his outstanding first half, but he still sports a .288/.367/.519 slash line with three home runs in 14 games since the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories