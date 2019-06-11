Braves' Nick Markakis: Pops fifth homer
Markakis went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's win over the Pirates,
His two-run shot in the eighth inning capped a 13-run explosion for Atlanta. Markakis hadn't gone yard in over a month and hadn't had a multi-hit performance since May 25, and on the season the 35-year-old is now slashing .276/.365/.425 with five homers and 33 RBI in 66 games.
