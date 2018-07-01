Braves' Nick Markakis: Pops grand slam in win

Markakis went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, another RBI and two runs scored Saturday in Atlanta's win over St. Louis.

The 34-year-old outfielder's remarkable season continued with a bases-loaded blast against Luke Weaver in the fifth inning. Markakis tallied an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth to plate his fifth run. After this big day, the veteran boasts a .326/.391/.492 slash nine homers and 56 RBI, which might net him a spot in this year's All-Star Game.