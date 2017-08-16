Braves' Nick Markakis: Pops seventh homer Tuesday

Markakis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

The veteran had been stuck in an August slump, hitting .190/.261/.357 through 11 games, but the Braves' trip to Coors Field seems to have perked up his bat and Markakis now has three hits including a double and a homer through the first two games of the series. He has just seven home runs and a .395 SLG on the year, though, and hasn't posted a SLG over .400 since 2012, so don't expect even this modest power surge to continue at sea level.