Braves' Nick Markakis: Pops seventh homer Tuesday
Markakis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.
The veteran had been stuck in an August slump, hitting .190/.261/.357 through 11 games, but the Braves' trip to Coors Field seems to have perked up his bat and Markakis now has three hits including a double and a homer through the first two games of the series. He has just seven home runs and a .395 SLG on the year, though, and hasn't posted a SLG over .400 since 2012, so don't expect even this modest power surge to continue at sea level.
More News
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Sits against lefty Wednesday•
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Leaves yard Saturday•
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Four hits including homer Thursday•
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Drives in two Sunday•
-
Braves' Nick Markakis: Reaches base four times Wednesday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...