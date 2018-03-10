Braves' Nick Markakis: Racking up hits this spring

Markakis went 1-for-3 with a double in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The veteran is now 8-for-15 to begin the spring, although Friday's double was his first extra-base hit. Markakis will start the season in one of Atlanta's outfield corners, and while it's been a decade since he put together a 20-homer campaign, his ability to get on base -- he's had an OBP lower than .342 only once in 12 seasons -- should set a good example for the Braves' collection of young hitting talent.