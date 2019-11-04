Braves' Nick Markakis: Re-signs with Atlanta
Markakis signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Braves on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 35-year-old missed just over a month in 2019 with a fractured wrist, but still recorded a .285/.356/.420 slash line with nine home runs and 62 RBI. Markakis showed that he is still able to get on base consistently last season, and his fantasy production is helped by hitting in the heart of the potent Braves lineup.
