Markakis went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 6-3 win over Boston.

Markakis got the Braves offense started with an RBI double in the first inning. He later tacked on an insurance run with a single in the sixth. The 36-year-old outfielder is slashing .368/.429/.596 with 10 extra-base hits this season.