Braves' Nick Markakis: Records base knock Monday

Markakis went 1-for-3 with one RBI in game one of Monday's double-header against the Mets.

Markakis contributed in the eighth inning by hitting a sacrifice fly that scored Freddie Freeman to tie the game at two. He continues to produce at the dish, hitting .340 with seven homers and 36 RBI through 53 games this season. There's little evidence to suggest he'll cool down offensively anytime soon, as he's reached base in each of his last 10 games.