Markakis (opt out) will be reinstated from the restricted list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Markakis has reportedly changed his mind about playing during the abbreviated 2020 campaign after initially opting out. Per O'Brien, Markakis has been cleared to work out with the team, so he'll train at the team's alternative camp site until he's ready to be officially reinstated. Once he's back with the Braves, the veteran outfielder should see semi-regular at-bats between the outfield and DH spots, especially against right-handed pitchers. Across 116 games last season Markakis hit .285/.356/.420 with nine home runs.