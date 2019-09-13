Play

Braves' Nick Markakis: Returns from injured list

Markakis (wrist) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.

Markakis went down in late July with a fractured left wrist but is ready to rejoin the Braves for the final couple weeks of the regular season. The 35-year-old had a .284/.358/.429 slash line with nine home runs and 55 RBI through 104 games prior to suffering the injury.

