Braves' Nick Markakis: Returns to Atlanta
Markakis signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Braves on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The deal includes a $6 million club option (or $2 million buyout) for 2020.
Markakis will return to Atlanta after enjoying a career year with the Braves in 2018. The 35-year-old played in all 162 games last season, hitting .297/.366/.440 with 14 homers and 93 RBI while earning his first All-Star selection. Look for Markakis to reclaim his role as the team's starting left fielder, pushing Adam Duvall to a fourth outfielder role.
