Braves' Nick Markakis: Returns to lineup

Markakis (personal) is starting in right field and batting cleanup Thursday against the Marlins.

Markakis was back home in Baltimore and missed Wednesday's game against the Mets for personal reasons, but he was able to meet the team in Miami and is ready to go for Thursday's series opener against the Marlins. The 33-year-old, who owns a .276/.355/.388 line with eight homers in 156 games this season, will face Dillon Peters in his return to action.