Braves' Nick Markakis: Settling into reserve role
Markakis has slashed .235/.222/.353 through 17 plate appearances this spring.
The veteran outfielder heads into 2020 in a reserve role following the offseason addition of Marcell Ozuna to the Atlanta roster. Markakis could be better suited to the bench at this stage of his career anyway -- he played in only 116 games last year due to injury, only the second time since he was a rookie in 2006 he played in fewer than 155.
