Braves' Nick Markakis: Sits against lefty Wednesday
Markakis is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the D-Backs.
Southpaw Patrick Corbin is on the bump for Arizona, leading manager Brian Snitker to give his regular outfielder the day off. Markakis finds himself in a rut to begin the latter half of the 2017 season, slashing just .171/.244/.244 in 41 at-bats, but still leads the team with a .352 OBP. Sean Rodriguez takes his place in right field Wednesday.
