Markakis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Out of the lineup against a right-handed pitcher (Pablo Lopez) for the second straight day, Markakis looks like he could be stuck in a timeshare with Ender Inciarte for the final everyday job in the Atlanta outfield. While Markakis has been the more productive hitter of the two outfielders this season, he's been in a funk to begin September, going hitless in 24 at-bats over seven games.