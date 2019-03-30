Braves' Nick Markakis: Slotting in as No. 5 hitter

Markakis will start in right field and hit fifth Saturday against the Phillies.

Markakis was the Braves' primary cleanup hitter in 2018, but those duties should fall to emerging star Ronald Acuna this season. The move down to the No. 5 spot shouldn't be too damaging for Markakis, as he should have ample opportunities to drive in runs with a trio of high-on-base hitters (Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman and Acuna) slotting directly ahead of him on most occasions.