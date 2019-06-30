Braves' Nick Markakis: Smacks eighth homer

Markakis went 1-for-2 with a home run in a 5-4 win over the Mets on Saturday.

Entering the game in the sixth inning, Markakis homered off Seth Lugo in the seventh to tie the score 4-4. It was the 35-year-old's second homer in the last four games, and it lifted his slash line to .279/.358/.432. He now has eight homers and 48 RBI in 294 at-bats.