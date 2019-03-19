Braves' Nick Markakis: Smacks first spring homer

Markakis went 2-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Hitting fifth behind Ender Inciarte, Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna -- his probable spot in the regular season -- Markakis took Masahiro Tanaka deep in the fourth inning for his first long ball of the spring. The veteran outfielder got a bit of a late start to camp but has been raking ever since, and now boasts a .450/.522/.650 slash line through 20 at-bats. With that quartet of good to excellent hitters stationed in front of him, Markakis seems poised for another big year as a run producer.