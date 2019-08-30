Braves' Nick Markakis: Starts playing catch

Markakis (wrist) has started throwing, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Markakis fractured his left wrist (his throwing arm) in late July, so the fact he's resumed throwing is a major step in his recovery. It was reported last week that the 35-year-old was ahead of schedule in his recovery, and a return in mid-September still appears on the table.

