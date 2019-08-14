Braves' Nick Markakis: Still wearing cast

Markakis continues to sport a cast to protect his fractured left wrist but remains optimistic that he'll be able to return from the 10-day injured list in mid-September, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. "That goal would be awesome, to be [back] mid-September. It could be sooner; it could be later. It's hard to tell. It's all about how I heal up. All I can say is we're staying on top of it and trying to heal up as quick as I can."

Markakis fractured his left wrist when he was hit by a pitch July 26 in Philadelphia but elected not to undergo surgery, which would have necessitated a longer recovery timetable. As it stands, Markakis' injury still requires around 6-to-8 weeks to heal, so he's likely around a month away from rejoining Atlanta even if he hits no snags in his rehab. The cast has prevented Markakis from resuming baseball activities, but he's still been traveling and working out with the team to ensure he'll be ready to ramp things up when he receives the green light from doctors to do so.