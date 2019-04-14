Braves' Nick Markakis: Swats first homer
Markakis went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Mets.
His fourth-inning solo shot off Corey Oswalt was Markakis' first homer of the year. The veteran outfielder is now slashing a robust .333/.386/.471 through 14 games with 10 runs and 12 RBI, as he takes full advantage of his spot in the heart of Atlanta's batting order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...