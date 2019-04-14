Braves' Nick Markakis: Swats first homer

Markakis went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Mets.

His fourth-inning solo shot off Corey Oswalt was Markakis' first homer of the year. The veteran outfielder is now slashing a robust .333/.386/.471 through 14 games with 10 runs and 12 RBI, as he takes full advantage of his spot in the heart of Atlanta's batting order.