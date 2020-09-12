site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Nick Markakis: Takes seat Saturday
Markakis isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.
Markakis will take a breather Saturday with left-hander Patrick Corbin starting for the Nationals. Adam Duvall will start in right field with Marcell Ozuna starting in left.
