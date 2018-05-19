Braves' Nick Markakis: Three hits in Friday's loss

Markakis went 3-for-4 with a double in Friday's loss to the Marlins.

The Braves only managed four hits as a team, so to say Markakis was the only Atlanta player to figure out Dan Straily on the night would be an understatement. Markakis now sports a fantastic .409/.435/.621 slash line through 16 games in May with three homers, 12 RBI and 14 runs.