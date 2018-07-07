Braves' Nick Markakis: Three hits in loss to Brewers
Markakis went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's loss to the Brewers.
The 34-year-old just refuses to slow down. Over his last 17 games, Markakis is slashing .333/.410/.530 with nine multi-hit performances to go along with two homers, 12 runs and 14 RBI. His .879 OPS is his highest in a decade, and he could be on the cusp of his first All-Star Game appearance.
