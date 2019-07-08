Braves' Nick Markakis: Three hits in Sunday's win

Markakis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The steal was the first of the year for the 35-year-old, but the multi-hit effort was par for the course -- Markakis has six of them in his last 10 games, pushing his slash line on the season to .286/.358/.441.

