Braves' Nick Markakis: Three hits in Tuesday's win

Markakis went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

The veteran outfielder has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, racking up a .341/.383/.500 slash line over that stretch with four doubles, a homer, six RBI and eight runs. Markakis' .893 OPS on the year is his highest mark since 2008, which not coincidentally was also the last time he hit .300 and launched 20 homers in a campaign.