Braves' Nick Markakis: To IL with fractured wrist

Markakis was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a fractured left wrist.

He was hit on the wrist by a pitch in Friday's game against the Phillies and got the worst possible news after tests revealed a fracture. The team has not provided a return timetable, but it's possible Markakis will be sidelined for the rest of the regular season. Ender Inciarte and Austin Riley will now likely take on everyday roles.

