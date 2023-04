Solak was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Solak had been designated for assignment by the White Sox on Sunday. The 28-year-old showed a ton of promise during his first taste of MLB action back in 2019, but he has posted a rough .246/.317/.354 batting line in 839 big-league plate appearances since the beginning of the 2020 campaign.