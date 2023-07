Lopez was traded from Kansas City to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for Taylor Hearn.

Lopez recorded double-digit steals in the past two seasons, but he's had a slow start to the 2023 campaign, hitting .210 with 18 runs, 13 RBI and four steals over 67 games. The 28-year-old has defensive versatility that makes him a solid utility man, but he'll likely need to contribute more at the plate if he hopes to carve out playing time with a contending Atlanta club.