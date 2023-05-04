Arcia (wrist) began taking dry swings Thursday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's a significant step forward for Arcia, who had been limited to throwing and running over the last few weeks but is now getting into a fuller range of baseball activities. There is still no exact timetable on his return from a microfracture in his left wrist, an injury he suffered April 12, but the middle of May seems like a reasonable target as things stand with his ongoing rehab.
