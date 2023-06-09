Arcia went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two total RBI in a 10-inning with against the Mets on Thursday.

Arcia singled home a run in the third inning and came through with a game-tying solo homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth against Mets closer David Robertson. The long ball was his first since May 17, a span of 19 games. Despite the recent power drought, Arcia has been hitting pretty well, slashing .309/.356/.368 over that 19-contest stretch.