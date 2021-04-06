The Braves optioned Arcia to their alternate site after acquiring him from Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Atlanta sent back a pair of right-handed relievers in Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka in exchange for Arcia, who shouldn't be in store for a lengthy stint at the alternate site. Once the team has a chance to evaluate him more closely in simulated games, Arcia could join the big club and serve as a utility infielder.
