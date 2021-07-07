Arcia went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.
The 26-year-old supplied Atlanta's lone run of the contest with his solo shot during the first inning, and his third-inning single was one of only three other hits from the offense. Arcia is 4-for-11 with a homer, an additional RBI and an additional run in three games since joining the big-league roster over the weekend.
