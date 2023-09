Arcia went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Arcia has homered three times and added eight RBI over his eight-game hitting streak. He's gone 11-for-30 (.367) in that span. His homer Saturday was a key hit, giving Atlanta the lead in the 10th inning. For the season, the shortstop has a career-high 17 long balls with 55 RBI, 57 runs scored, a stolen base and a .282/.336/.454 slash line in a career year.