Arcia (wrist) said Tuesday that he's hopeful to return from the 10-day injured list when Atlanta begins its next homestand May 5, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Arcia noted that it's not his decision whether he returns for the homestand, though more clarity on his next steps could arrive when he's re-evaluated later Tuesday. Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that Arcia recently transitioned out of a cast on his fractured left wrist and is now sporting a black splint, but the infielder still hasn't been cleared to do any baseball activities. Until Arcia is able to do some hitting and fielding work, Atlanta is unlikely to confirm whether the 28-year-old is in fact on pace to return for the upcoming homestand.